THROWBACK: A passion for literacy

There is no doubt Kiara Harris has a passion for literacy.

The former Condobolin High School student is an ambassador for the Indigenous Literacy Foundation, and her commitment to put books in the hands of children has seen her travel to Sydney and beyond.

The ILF’s Student Ambassador Program recognises students around Australia that show great commitment to social justice, and a passion for books and literacy. The Student Ambassadors help promote awareness of Indigenous literacy in remote communities, engage in community events for the ILF, organise key fundraising activities such as the Great Book Swap and advocate for schools and educational centres in their local area to support the Foundation.

Kiara, is a Barkindiji person and is the daughter of Condobolin teacher Michelle Horvat, moved to Forbes at the beginning of 2019, is just one of seven young ambassadors for the Foundation in 2019.

She applied via video and was subsequently selected for the program. She has focussed on getting books into the hands of more Indigenous children.

According to the ILF, Student Ambassadors are the social justice leaders of our future, with a voice and passion for sharing the important messages about Indigenous Literacy in Australia.

Kiara is humbled to continue her work for the ILF, “Having spent time in rural communities, I love that I am able to help young Indigenous Australians develop a love for reading and learning.”

Kiara and her family have collected and redistributed hundreds of donated books, from Condobolin to Wilcannia and all the way to Yulara, an Aboriginal community near Uluru.

In Condobolin, Kiara has also placed book boxes in local businesses for children to enjoy while they visit the premises.

She has also hosted a book exchange, where families could choose a book and people could make a donation towards the ILF. In her role, she also fundraises. She recently held a Movie Night in Condobolin, where the community dug deep.

During her time as an ambassador, Kiara has had the opportunity to meet singer Jessica Mauboy, performer Justine Clarke and author Alison Lester.

One of the most important aspects for Kiara on this journey, has been her decision to preserve and share what she has learned of Wiradjuri language.

She has complied two ‘Let’s Learn Wiradjuri’ books. Her books ‘Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes’ and ‘Counting in Wiradjuri’ are illustrated with photographs and have been donated to schools to aid with their language programs. Her third book, ‘Australian Animals’, illustrated by Indigenous artist Cheree Stokes, will be published soon.