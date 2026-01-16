THROWBACK 2024: Successful Biggest Morning Tea held

Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy hosted a Biggest Morning Tea event to help raise vital funds to bring Australia closer to a cancer free future on Friday, 10 May 2024. Almost one in two Australians will be diagnosed with cancer before the age of 85. Biggest Morning Tea events, like the one held in Condobolin, help raise vital funds for people impacted by cancer. The community embraced the Biggest Morning Tea event, where there were plenty of delicious treats on offer. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.