THROWBACK 2024: RAAF hold Aviation Motivation Program
On Tuesday, 5 November 2024 the Royal Australian Air Force held an Aviation Motivation Program at the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation in Condobolin. The community as well as Condobolin High School students attended the initiative, where they were able to try out flight simulators. “The RAAF gave a presentation on the different career options in the Air Force and then allowed the students to have a go at one of the three flight simulators they provided,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “The students and some teachers had a great time playing the simulators.”
