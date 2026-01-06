THROWBACK 2024: CPS holds Grandparents ‘High Tea’

Condobolin Public School celebrated amazing grandparents and special people in our students’ lives in October 2024. The school held a Grandparents ‘High Tea’ on Friday, 25 October 2024. The event was a fabulous success, with students, grandparents and other special people enjoying a wonderful time together. More photographs of the Condobolin Public School Grandparents ‘High Tea’ in upcoming editions of the Condobolin Argus. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.