THROWBACK 2024: Community enjoys Glow Disco
Central West Family Support Group held a ‘Ready Set Glow Disco’ to celebrate Children’s Week on Friday, 20 September 2024. The Condobolin RSL Club came alive as Dee Verse Mcgrory provided music and karaoke for all to enjoy. Children were provided LED sticks, ice cream and prizes as part of the free community event. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
