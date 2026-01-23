THROWBACK 2024: Community enjoys Bubble Games
On Monday, 22 April 2024 Condobolin youth had the opportunity to take part in the Bubble Games at the Wiradjuri Study Centre. Community members had hours of fun playing Soccer Darts, Zorb Balls, Nerd Warz and Snookball. From all reports everyone had a wonderful time during the event. The Bubble Games were organised by Lachlan and Western Regional Services Incorporated. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
THROWBACK 2022: Pirate Day at CPS raises awareness
Condobolin Public School students and staff donned their best Pirate [...]
Kate selected for SHAPE Exhibit
Congratulations to graduating Ungarie Central School Kate Jackson, who has [...]
Taylah receives award for competition
Earlier this term Taylah Ward entered a writing competition hosted [...]
P&C supply sausage sizzle for lunch
Trundle Central School sent their thanks to their hard working [...]
Students experience work
Condobolin High School students Ezekial, Preston and Kieron undertook work [...]
History Club Games Night
Trundle Central School History Club Games Night was a hit [...]