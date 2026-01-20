THROWBACK 2024: Community attends Insights and Healing Expo in Condobolin
The community had the opportunity to attend an Insights and Healing Expo at the Condobolin RSL Club in late October 2024. Psychics, mediums, scribers, intuitives, Reiko Healers, Light Healers and retailers were all part of the event. Jay Reynolds (Spiritual Intuitive) in conjunction with the Condobolin RSL Club brought the event to fruition. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
THROWBACK 2022: Pirate Day at CPS raises awareness
Condobolin Public School students and staff donned their best Pirate [...]
Kate selected for SHAPE Exhibit
Congratulations to graduating Ungarie Central School Kate Jackson, who has [...]
Taylah receives award for competition
Earlier this term Taylah Ward entered a writing competition hosted [...]
P&C supply sausage sizzle for lunch
Trundle Central School sent their thanks to their hard working [...]
Students experience work
Condobolin High School students Ezekial, Preston and Kieron undertook work [...]
History Club Games Night
Trundle Central School History Club Games Night was a hit [...]