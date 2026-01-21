THROWBACK 2024: Catching carp at Condobolin

By Melissa Blewitt

The over population of carp in local river systems is well known.

Introduced to Australia over 100 years ago, carp have become the most dominant large-bodied fish in the Murray-Darling Basin making up to 80-90 per cent of fish biomass.

On 12 and 13 January 2024, many community members took the opportunity to participate in the Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc (LWRS) Condobolin Carp Catching Competition.

The event saw more than 400 people, ranging in age from two to 83 years of age, throw a line in.

Over the course of the two days, the participants managed to reel in 3,178 fish, weighing a total of 2,411 kilograms.

LWRS Executive Officer Courtney Straney said the event was “Proudly funded by the New South Wales’ Government through the NGO Flood Recovery Program.”

“The event provided community members the opportunity to reconnect on the riverbanks, and a much-needed chance to spend time with family and friends following the recent natural disasters that have plagued the region.

“Further, the event enabled locals to play an important role in our ongoing commitment to the environment, and more specifically, to regenerating the Lachlan River.

“As a result, the event also garnered the support of the NSW Department of Primary Industries. The NSW Office of Regional Youth also provided much needed funding to allow our local youth to participate in the competition through the provision of fishing equipment.”

There were four sections to compete in: Under 10 Years; 10 Years to 14 Years; 14 Years to 18 Years; and 18 Years Plus.

In the Under 10 Years the winner of the Smallest Carp category was Maximus Haworth and the Runner Up was Lynette Haworth.

The winner of the Heaviest Carp was Harrison Flemming (4.2 kilograms) and the Runner up was Madison Smith (4.065 kilograms).

Harrison Flemming also won the Longest Carp with a 71 centimetre fish. Chase Coutts was Runner Up, with a carp measuring 67 centimetres.

Angus Nicholl had the most carp by number (117), while Chase Coutts was not too far behind with 115 carp caught.

Chase Coutts managed to catch 84.7 kilograms of carp, which saw him take home the Most By Weight category. Angus Nicholl was Runner Up with 84 kilograms.

In the 10 Years to 14 Years the winner of the Smallest Carp category was Matthew Clark (three centimetres) and the Runner Up was Oscar Charters (23 centimetres).

The winner of the Heaviest Carp was Rueben Bamblett (5.05 kilograms) and the Runner up was Jock Leighton (3.7 kilograms).

Reuben Bamblett also won the Longest Carp with a 72.5 centimetre fish. Jock Leighton was Runner Up, with a carp measuring 68 centimetres.

Reuben Bamblett had the most carp by number (174), while Matthew Clark was not too far behind with 150 carp caught.

Reuben Bamblett managed to catch 128.6 kilograms of carp, which saw him take home the Most By Weight category. Matthew Clark was Runner Up with 86.6 kilograms.

In the 14 Years to 18 Years the winner of the Smallest Carp category was Jadon Glasson (22 centimetres) and the Runner Up was Callan Venables (22.5 centimetres).

The winner of the Heaviest Carp was Anthony Sedgwick (3.44 kilograms) and the Runner up was Holly Leighton (2.8 kilograms).

Anthony Sedgwick also won the Longest Carp with a 62.5 centimetre fish. Holly Leighton was Runner Up, with a carp measuring 62 centimetres.

Anthony Sedgwick had the most carp by number (142), while Callan Venables snagged 87 carp.

Anthony Sedgwick managed to catch 136.2 kilograms of carp, which saw him take home the Most By Weight category. Callan Venables was Runner Up with 46.9 kilograms.

In the 18 Years Plus section the winner of the Smallest Carp category was Arthur Crouch (15 centimetres) and the Runner Up was Mitch Dinsey (24 centimetres).

The winner of the Heaviest Carp was Mitch Dinsey (3.995 kilograms) and the Runner up was Jim Kershaw (three kilograms).

Mitch Dinsey also won the Longest Carp with a 72 centimetre fish. Flicky Coe was Runner Up, with a carp measuring 63 centimetres.

Mitch Dinsey had the most carp by number (220), while Barry Riley was not too far behind with 219 carp caught.

Barry Riley managed to catch 191.4 kilograms of carp, which saw him take home the Most By Weight category. Shane Beer was Runner Up with 101.8 kilograms.