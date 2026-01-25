THROWBACK 2024: CAHS holds NAIDOC activities
Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service held a raft of NAIDOC Week activities at the Old Fire Station from Tuesday, 9 July 2024 until Thursday, 11 July 2024. A myriad of activities included Boomerang painting, jewellery making, t-shirt design, canvas painting, native animal painting, key ring making, pencil case design and much more. Participants also enjoyed a barbecue each day. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
THROWBACK 2022: Pirate Day at CPS raises awareness
Condobolin Public School students and staff donned their best Pirate [...]
Kate selected for SHAPE Exhibit
Congratulations to graduating Ungarie Central School Kate Jackson, who has [...]
Taylah receives award for competition
Earlier this term Taylah Ward entered a writing competition hosted [...]
P&C supply sausage sizzle for lunch
Trundle Central School sent their thanks to their hard working [...]
Students experience work
Condobolin High School students Ezekial, Preston and Kieron undertook work [...]
History Club Games Night
Trundle Central School History Club Games Night was a hit [...]