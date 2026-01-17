THROWBACK 2024: A touch of Hollywood glamour at CHS Ball

Condobolin High School held its ‘Hollywood Glamour’ Ball on Friday, 21 June 2024. The event was held at the Condobolin RSL Club. Cody Barby and Tayla Venables were crowned ‘King’ and ‘Queen’ of the Ball. Jackson Herbert and Lara Atkinson were named ‘Prince’ and ‘Princess’. From all reports everyone looked wonderful in their finery and all had a great night. Dee Verse provided the musical entertainment. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.