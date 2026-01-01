THROWBACK 2024: A successful Born to Read Birthday Bash

By Melissa Blewitt

The 2024 Condobolin Born to Read Committee’s Birthday Bash was a wonderful success.

Many community members and children attended the event at the Condobolin Public School Hall on Thursday, 5 September 2024.

Condobolin Public School, St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin, Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre and Lachlan Children Services also shared much fun and laughter at the Birthday Bash.

There were two sessions in 2024. The Birth to Five Years was held from 10.15am; and the Kindergarten to Year Two session was held from 12.15pm.

At the conclusion of the StarDust Kids performance, the Born to Read Committee announced the winners of the Alphabet Hunt sheets competition.

Special guests included Lachlan Shire Deputy Mayor John Medcalf and ‘Ready Roo’. ‘Ready’ also mingled with children after the performances.

The Condobolin Born to Read Committee’s Birthday Bash was proudly supported by Lachlan Shire Council and local businesses.