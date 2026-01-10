THROWBACK 2024: A day of celebration
Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS) hosted a NAIDOC Day celebration on Friday, 12 July 2024. The event was held at the SRA Pavilion, where those in attendance received gift bags, enjoyed catering by Down the Track, entertainment from traditional dances by local dancers and Dinawan’s Connection. Ms Marion Packham shared her knowledge of Aboriginal language with the audience and CAHS staff offered information on blood pressure, blood sugar testing plus dental care.
