THROWBACK 2023: Youth Art Workshop a wonderful success
JULY 2023:
Lachlan and Western Regional Services hosted a Youth Art Workshop (Using Charcoal) on Wednesday, 5 July 2023. With all materials provided, participants were able to experiment with charcoal and create many amazing artworks. Snacks were also provided during the Workshop. The event was proudly funded by the NSW Government (www.indigenous.gov.au). Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
THROWBACK 2020: CDAT Morning Tea
DECEMBER 2020: Condobolin’s Community Drug Action Team (CDAT) held a [...]
THROWBACK 2020: Locals embrace Movember
DECEMBER 2020: Condobolin has embraced Movember. Movember is about raising [...]
THROWBACK 2020: CPS discover and discuss Yarning Circles
DECEMBER 2020: Condobolin Public School Class 1C looked at Yarning [...]
Stage 5 complete crash course
Ungarie Central School students in Stage 5 Careers had a [...]
THROWBACK: Locals embrace Lavender Day
On Friday, 20 November 2020 JR Contracting held a fundraising [...]
THROWBACK 2019: A top honour
DECEMBER 2019: Condobolin’s Nickita Kirby (ABOVE LEFT) was named the [...]