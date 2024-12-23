THROWBACK 2023: Youth Art Workshop a wonderful success

JULY 2023:

Lachlan and Western Regional Services hosted a Youth Art Workshop (Using Charcoal) on Wednesday, 5 July 2023. With all materials provided, participants were able to experiment with charcoal and create many amazing artworks. Snacks were also provided during the Workshop. The event was proudly funded by the NSW Government (www.indigenous.gov.au). Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.