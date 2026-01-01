THROWBACK 2023: Thank you for 50 years of service

Some people find a particular workplace fulfilling and spend many years there. Condobolin’s Neryl Staines bid farewell to Chamen’s Supa IGA after 50 years of service in June 2023. The Chamen family held a lovely dinner at the Condobolin RSL Club on Saturday, 24 June 2023 to express their gratitude for her commitment to the business. Those gathered remembered all the experiences shared and appreciated the journey taken together. Chamen’s and the community wish Neryl all the very best in her future endeavours. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.