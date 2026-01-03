THROWBACK 2023: Super Spellers at Condobolin Public School

By Melissa Blewitt

Dominic Herbert (Stage Two) and Rafael Marsh (Stage Three) won the Condobolin Public School Spelling Bee on Thursday, 22 June 2023.

Alrescha Siregar (Stage Two) and Evelyn Verney (Stage Three) were Runners Up at the event.

Dominic’s winning word was carbohydrate.

In the Stage Two Spelling Bee, some of the words that were spelled incorrectly included prospectus, liaise, mortgage and occurrence.

Rafael’s winning word was synapse.

For those wondering what the synapse is, it is that small pocket of space between two cells, where they can pass messages to communicate.

Some of the words that were spelled incorrectly in Stage Three were magpie, jargon, gratitude, affluent, avocado, bauble, blithely, braille, capacity, committee, condiment, decipher, destitute, virulent, terracotta and sequoia.

Samantha Swift from Bogan Gate Public School joined Condobolin Public School students to participate in the Spelling Bee. She was her school’s only representative and wanted to experience the challenge of a live event. She spelled freeze and diploma correctly, but incorrectly spelled taciturn.

Prior to the Spelling Bee, students were given a written spelling test, and from that the top 20 spellers from each stage were selected to take part. Each student has 45 seconds to spell the

word correctly.

Mrs Judy Blattman was the announcer, Mrs Kim King the scorer and Ms Michelle Horvat the timekeeper for the Spelling Bee.