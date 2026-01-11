THROWBACK 2023: St Joseph’s Variety Concert captivates

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin finished Term two in a wonderful way, by holding a Variety Concert on Thursday, 29 June 2023. The children performed their hearts out and the audience was captivated by their commitment to characters. Students put on a Matinee and Evening Performance, with all money raised by the event to be put towards new outdoor play and learning spaces. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.