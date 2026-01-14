THROWBACK 2023: Snake Tails visits Condobolin High School

Condobolin High School students were treated to an enriching animal experience when Snake Tails visited Condobolin High School to showcase some of Australia’s most beautiful, and deadly, reptiles in 2023. Reptile expert Bob Withey helped students learn about the different types of reptiles, including the Red-Belly, Tiger, Eastern Brown and Fierce snakes and what to do if you come across some of these slithery creatures. Lucky students (and staff) had the opportunity to have a cuddle with a giant northern bluetongue, bearded dragon and even big Bruce the (baby) Olive Python. Snake Tails is a multi-award winning, interactive learning experience, proudly featuring only Australian reptiles. Mr Withey, owner and senior presenter, was five when he got his first diamond python. He has over 25 years of experience in breeding and displaying reptiles. He has been keeping reptiles for more than 50 years. Passionate about reptiles, Bob is on a mission to demystify them and increase our understanding of their behaviours and their place in the environment. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.