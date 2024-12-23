THROWBACK 2023: Resilient, Resourceful, Remarkable

OCTOBER 2023:

The Condobolin community came out in force to celebrate the resilient, resourceful, and remarkable women and youth who are making their mark in agriculture and other businesses in the bush. Organisers have hailed the Central West Farming Systems (CWFS) Rural and Regional Women and Youth Conference held at the SRA Pavilion on Thursday, 12 October 2023, as a wonderful success. Marion Wighton-Packham delivered the Welcome to Country, which was followed by the welcome and opening address by CWFS CEO Diana Fear. Keynote speakers included Claire Braund, Jessica Rowe and Phoebe Lane. There was also a From Farm Boots to Fashion Shoots – CWFS Rural and Regional Women and Youth Conference Panel Session and a ‘Conversations with CWFS Young Farming Champions’. The NSW Minister for Women the Hon Jodie Harrison MP; Federal Minister for the Environment and Water the Hon Tanya Plibersek MP; Secretary of the Department of Regional NSW Rebecca Fox, Deputy Director General of NSW DPI Agriculture Kate Lorimer-Ward also addressed the crowd at the CWFS Rural and Regional Women and Youth Conference. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.