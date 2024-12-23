THROWBACK 2023: Oktoberfest fun and frivolity
OCTOBER 2023:
The Condobolin Oktoberfest was held at the Condobolin Sports Club on Saturday, 21 October 2023. Locals and visitors sang and danced the night away in the Flag lined German Beer Hall. The bar
featured authentic German beer, as well as many Australian beers, wines, spirits, and ciders. Rock Band Ballz ‘n’ All and the Breumeisters entertained the crowd. Many raised and refilled their
custom stein numerous times at the event. Organisers were thrilled with the attendance and were more than happy with the outcome. Prost! (That’s ‘Cheers!’ in German). Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
