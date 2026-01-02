THROWBACK 2023: Netball Carnival fun
Condobolin Public School Netball team participated in a knockout carnival at the SRA Grounds on Friday, 9 June 2023. Unfortunately, the team lost the first round to Forbes Public School resulting in them being knocked out. Students then had the opportunity to play in a back draw round against small schools which we came away with a win. Lachlan and Western Regional Services kindly donated a hotdog to every student at the knockout. “We would like to thank them for their generous donation,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “We would also like to say a special thank you to Susan Doyle and Janet Baxter who volunteered to umpire for us. We greatly appreciated your support. “Thank you to the Condobolin Netball Association for running a canteen today – everyone enjoyed their warm and sweet treats!” Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
