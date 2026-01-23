THROWBACK 2023: Movie fun for community
The Last Friday Picture Show in conjunction with the Condobolin and District Historical Society held a screening of the fifilm ‘Mrs Harris Goes to Paris’ on Friday, 31 March 2023. The event was held at the Callara Community Theatre. In partnership with the House of Dior, ‘Mrs Harris Goes to Paris’ tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress and decides that she must have one of her own. After she works, starves and gambles to raise the funds to pursue her dream, she embarks on an adventure to Paris which will change not only her own outlook, but the very future of the House of Dior. Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs, Anna Chancellor, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo and Rose Williams all appear in the movie. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
THROWBACK 2022: Pirate Day at CPS raises awareness
Condobolin Public School students and staff donned their best Pirate [...]
Kate selected for SHAPE Exhibit
Congratulations to graduating Ungarie Central School Kate Jackson, who has [...]
Taylah receives award for competition
Earlier this term Taylah Ward entered a writing competition hosted [...]
P&C supply sausage sizzle for lunch
Trundle Central School sent their thanks to their hard working [...]
Students experience work
Condobolin High School students Ezekial, Preston and Kieron undertook work [...]
History Club Games Night
Trundle Central School History Club Games Night was a hit [...]