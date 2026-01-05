THROWBACK 2023: Melissa marks a milestone
In 2023 Melissa Powell had reached a dedicated 780 weeks of devotion, 5,475 days of education and 131,040 hours of nurturing as an educator at the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre. The much-loved staff member reached her 15 years of service milestone on Friday, 21 July 2023. The facility marked this magnificent achievement with a special morning tea on Wednesday, 26 July 2023. Melissa, children, and staff enjoyed a delicious celebratory cake, decorated by Hayley Ireland. During her time at Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre, Melissa has been a part of the Koala, Wombat, Emu, Bilby and Possum Rooms during her time at the facility. “It’s a little bit overwhelming to think that I have worked in the one place for this long,” she said at the morning tea. “I work with so many amazing staff and all of the children are just beautiful. “Preschool is just a wonderful place to work.”
