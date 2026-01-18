THROWBACK 2023: Lots of fun and laughter at SACC Playgroup
Schools as Community Centres (SACC) Playgroup finished Term Two with a busy morning of activities on Tuesday, 27 June 2023. “Another wonderful term for SaCC playgroup with lots that has happened including celebrating Mothers Day, Wiradjuri language with Marion, Melanie giving advice on fitting car seats properly not to mention all the wonderful experiences the children engage in throughout the mornings,” a post on the Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.
