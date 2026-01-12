THROWBACK 2023: Locals learn a lot at Trangie Junior Judging Day

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin’s Arabella Blewitt, Emily Miles and Emma Patton learned many valuable skills at the much-loved annual Trangie Junior Judging Day held on Monday, 3 July 2023 at the Trangie Agricultural Research Station.

This year the Trangie Junior Judging Day’s program included six sections: Beef Cattle, Merino Sheep, Meat Sheep (Border Leicesters and Poll Dorsets), Merino Fleeces, Cotton, and Grains.

Emma received and Encouragement Award in the Senior Section, a new initiative supported by NSW Farmers. She was also a placegetter in the Senior Meat Sheep section (third) and Senior Wool category (equal third).

Emily placed fourth in the Senior Cotton section and fifth in the Senior Grains category.

Arabella took home fourth in the Senior Wool section.

The Overall Judging Day Point Score winner was Sam Chad from Dubbo. In the Senior section, the overall Pointscore winner was Sam Chad (Dubbo) and Reserve Champion was Mary Westwood (Gilgandra).

The facilities at the NSW DPI’s Trangie Ag Research Centre were again generously available. The Cattle Section had a perfect open grassy area with yards and plenty room for the many competitors.

The Trangie Judging Day draws keen competitors from not only the Trangie district but surrounding areas as well- often from Condobolin, Warren, Narromine, Nyngan, Nevertire, Tottenham, Parkes, Dubbo, Gilgandra, Gulargambone and Orange districts. Over many years the winners of the Senior section (15 to 24 years) at Trangie have gone on to win competitions at regional and then state level (at Sydney’s Royal Easter Show) after gaining valuable experience from the Trangie Judging Day. Many of the experienced overjudges for each section have been Judges and Stewards at Sydney and numerous local shows.

“That’s a wrap for Trangie Junior Judging 2023!! Thanks to all the competitors and their families for coming along. A massive thanks to NSW Farmers for their ongoing support of our day, and Caron Chester and Belinda Haigh for joining us for the presentation. Thanks again to those who helped on the day and in the lead up, particularly the overjudges and stewards. Special thanks to Amity Chase for all her assistance. I hope you had a fabulous time and look forward to seeing you again in 2024,” a post on the Trangie Junior Judging Day Facebook Page read.