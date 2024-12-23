THROWBACK 2023: Local youth enjoy Rock Climbing in Condobolin
OCTOBER 2023:
Local youth were able to enjoy rock climbing during the recent School holidays thanks to Lachlan and Western Regional Services Incorporated and the NSW Government. Base Zero – Mobile Rock Climbing – Sydney came to town where they were hosted by Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation on Friday, 29 September 2023. The climbing wall offered a challenging activity, in a fun and encouraging environment. There was also an obstacle course, face painting and a sausage sizzle available on the day. From all reports the event was a wonderful success. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
