THROWBACK 2023: LCS enjoys Sensory Play Day at WCC

Lachlan Children Services had a fun morning at the Wiradjuri Study Centre (WCC) joining CatholicCare and Condobolin Schools as Community Centres (SaCC) playgroup for a sensory play day on Wednesday, 8 March 2023. The children enjoyed playing with playdough, goop, trucks with grain, a bubble machine, musical instruments, boats in water and spray bottles. They also had the opportunity to walk through shaving foam. “We all had a wonderful time exploring and playing,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.