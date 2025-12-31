THROWBACK 2023: Karen’s collection of works on show

By Melissa Blewitt

‘A Mixed Bag’, a collection of works by Karen Tooth, was hanging at the Condobolin District Hospital in April 2023.

Arts OutWest rotate shows in hospitals across the Central West to activate and enliven these spaces for patients, staff and visitors.

“Our core business is to promote, educate, facilitate and advocate for arts and cultural development in our region,” a post on the Arts OutWest Facebook Page read.

“Arts and Health is a focus area for Arts OutWest.”

Karen is a practicing artist in Condobolin, but she grew up in Wollongong.

She taught high school students visual arts for 25 years and holds a Bachelor of Arts (Sydney University) and Diploma of Education.

“She was also Head Teacher Curriculum and Welfare for 12 years at Condobolin High School,” a plaque describing the collection reads.

“After retirement from the Department of Education, Karen did a mix of volunteer and paid work for the local newspaper The Condobolin Argus where she went on to become editor for three years.

“Karen’s diverse art practice includes various drawing mediums, printmaking, photography, oil, watercolour, acrylic painting, soft sculpture, welded sculpture, decorative, sculptural and functional ceramics.

“She has competed successfully in art competitions, held numerous joint or group art exhibitions and is one of the Utes in the Paddock artists. She is in demand for providing art workshops to adults and children alike. Her work has appeared in national magazines and is a popular choice for commissioned works.

“Karen is currently an art tutor for the Suicide Prevention Program in Condobolin plus After School Art groups done through the Aboriginal Health Service.

“In 2023 Karen was awarded the Lachlan Shire Citizen of the Year for her contributions to the community for over 40 years.”

Karen believes art can make a difference in people’s lives.

“There is increasing evidence in rehabilitation medicine and the field of neuroscience that art enhances brain function by impacting brain wave patterns, emotions, and the nervous system,” she wrote on the Karen Tooth Art Facebook Page.

“Art can also raise serotonin levels.

“These benefits don’t only come from making art, they also occur by experiencing art in a warm, supportive and physically comfortable environment.

“Research has found that making art can activate reward pathways in the brain, reduce stress, lower anxiety levels and improve mood.”