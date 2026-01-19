THROWBACK 2023: CPS students spend time with special role models
Condobolin Public School Classes KB and K1/C had a lovely afternoon with their special role models on Tuesday, 20 June 2023. They completed three activities including children showing their wonderful classrooms, painting their hands together, and playing some games with Miss Heidi. “We would like to thank Colin and Les for bringing this event to our school and to our visitors for taking some time out of their busy days to come join us at Condobolin Public School,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook page.
