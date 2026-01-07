THROWBACK 2023: CPS celebrates diversity and inclusiveness
On Tuesday, 21 March 2023 Condobolin Public School students in Class 5/6C had discussions around what harmony means and how they can recognise diversity and inclusion. Students in Class 5/6H learned about the importance and meaning of Harmony Day. They also created Chatter Boxes as part of their learning. Harmony Day is the celebration that recognises our diversity and brings together Australians from all different backgrounds. It’s about inclusiveness, respect, and a sense of belonging for everyone. Orange is the colour chosen to represent Harmony Day. Traditionally, orange signifies social communication and meaningful conversations. It also relates to the freedom of ideas and encouragement of mutual respect. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
