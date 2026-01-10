THROWBACK 2023: CHS Winter Wonderland Ball
Condobolin High School held their Winter Wonderland School Ball on Thursday, 15 June 2023. The event was held at the Condobolin RSL auditorium. Students (and educators) were able to listen to great music and enjoy a lolly bar. From all reports everyone had a wonderful time, with students donning their most gorgeous outfits for the evening. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
Kate selected for SHAPE Exhibit
Congratulations to graduating Ungarie Central School Kate Jackson, who has [...]
Taylah receives award for competition
Earlier this term Taylah Ward entered a writing competition hosted [...]
P&C supply sausage sizzle for lunch
Trundle Central School sent their thanks to their hard working [...]
Students experience work
Condobolin High School students Ezekial, Preston and Kieron undertook work [...]
History Club Games Night
Trundle Central School History Club Games Night was a hit [...]
Year 9 visit local businesses
Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 9 students have recently completed [...]