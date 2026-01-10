THROWBACK 2023: CHS Winter Wonderland Ball

Condobolin High School held their Winter Wonderland School Ball on Thursday, 15 June 2023. The event was held at the Condobolin RSL auditorium. Students (and educators) were able to listen to great music and enjoy a lolly bar. From all reports everyone had a wonderful time, with students donning their most gorgeous outfits for the evening. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.