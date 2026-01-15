THROWBACK 2023: Bird Watching with Chaddy
In 2023, Lachlan and Western Regional Services presented a morning of bird discovery with talented local Bird and Wildlife Photographer Warren Chad. A lucky group of people joined him early on Saturday, 10 June 2023 at Gum Bend Lake for a walk and a chat about all things bird life. Birdwatching is one of the best ways to get connected to nature and enjoy it in detail. You can learn so much from birds and their natural behaviours. Birdwatching can be a rewarding experience for nature lovers of all ages. Participants learned about local bird species, had fun and enjoyed a delicious free breakfast. This event was proudly supported by Lachlan Western Regional Services, Lachlan Suicide Prevention Project and Western Primary Health Network. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
THROWBACK 2022: Pirate Day at CPS raises awareness
Condobolin Public School students and staff donned their best Pirate [...]
Kate selected for SHAPE Exhibit
Congratulations to graduating Ungarie Central School Kate Jackson, who has [...]
Taylah receives award for competition
Earlier this term Taylah Ward entered a writing competition hosted [...]
P&C supply sausage sizzle for lunch
Trundle Central School sent their thanks to their hard working [...]
Students experience work
Condobolin High School students Ezekial, Preston and Kieron undertook work [...]
History Club Games Night
Trundle Central School History Club Games Night was a hit [...]