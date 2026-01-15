THROWBACK 2023: Bird Watching with Chaddy

In 2023, Lachlan and Western Regional Services presented a morning of bird discovery with talented local Bird and Wildlife Photographer Warren Chad. A lucky group of people joined him early on Saturday, 10 June 2023 at Gum Bend Lake for a walk and a chat about all things bird life. Birdwatching is one of the best ways to get connected to nature and enjoy it in detail. You can learn so much from birds and their natural behaviours. Birdwatching can be a rewarding experience for nature lovers of all ages. Participants learned about local bird species, had fun and enjoyed a delicious free breakfast. This event was proudly supported by Lachlan Western Regional Services, Lachlan Suicide Prevention Project and Western Primary Health Network. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.