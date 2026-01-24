THROWBACK 2023: Biggest Morning Tea at RSL LifeCare William Beech Gardens
RSL LifeCare William Beech Gardens and Robert White Retirement Village held their fourth Biggest Morning Tea event on Thursday, 25 May 2023. The morning tea extended into lunch, where residents and families enjoyed time together. A total of $1,754.70 was raised. One in two Australians are diagnosed with cancer before the age of 85. Hosting a Biggest Morning Tea helps raise vital funds to bring everyone closer to a cancer free future. Funds raised go to the Cancer Council, an organisation which supports people impacted by cancer when they need it most, speak out on behalf of the community on cancer issues, empower people to reduce their cancer risk, and find new ways to better detect and treat cancer. They have invested $51.7 million in research across Australia along with their research partners in 2022, making them the largest non-government funder of research in the country. Their services were used over 250,000 times last year by Australians affected by cancer, providing vital support when they need it most and making every stage of their cancer journey easier. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.
Latest News
