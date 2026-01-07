THROWBACK 2023: A sense of belonging at St Joseph’s

On Tuesday, 21 March 2023 St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin celebrated Harmony Day. Harmony Day is the celebration that recognises our diversity and brings together Australians from all different backgrounds. It’s about inclusiveness, respect, and a sense of belonging for everyone. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 11/12/2025By

