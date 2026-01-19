THROWBACK 2022: Special visitors at Preschool

On Friday, 28 October 2022, 2/14 LHR (QMI) from the Australian Defence Force took time to visit Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre. “Jack and his team from the Australian Defence Force popped in for a visit. Children were keen to learn about the items carried in their field back packs and some even tried cake from their ration pack,” a post on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page read. “Outside the children learnt about a hoochie and how it’s used to provide shelter from the sun and rain. “Thanks for your visit and thank you for supporting the Condobolin community during the current flood events,” the post concluded. The NSW SES Condobolin Unit also thanked 2/14 LHR (QMI) for sharing their experiences with the town’s young people. Image Credits: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.