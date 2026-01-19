THROWBACK 2022: Special visitors at Preschool
On Friday, 28 October 2022, 2/14 LHR (QMI) from the Australian Defence Force took time to visit Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre. “Jack and his team from the Australian Defence Force popped in for a visit. Children were keen to learn about the items carried in their field back packs and some even tried cake from their ration pack,” a post on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page read. “Outside the children learnt about a hoochie and how it’s used to provide shelter from the sun and rain. “Thanks for your visit and thank you for supporting the Condobolin community during the current flood events,” the post concluded. The NSW SES Condobolin Unit also thanked 2/14 LHR (QMI) for sharing their experiences with the town’s young people. Image Credits: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.
Latest News
THROWBACK 2022: Pirate Day at CPS raises awareness
Condobolin Public School students and staff donned their best Pirate [...]
Kate selected for SHAPE Exhibit
Congratulations to graduating Ungarie Central School Kate Jackson, who has [...]
Taylah receives award for competition
Earlier this term Taylah Ward entered a writing competition hosted [...]
P&C supply sausage sizzle for lunch
Trundle Central School sent their thanks to their hard working [...]
Students experience work
Condobolin High School students Ezekial, Preston and Kieron undertook work [...]
History Club Games Night
Trundle Central School History Club Games Night was a hit [...]