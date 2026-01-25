THROWBACK 2022: Significant rainfall recorded across Shire
There was significant rain across the Lachlan Shire on Wednesday, 5 October 2022. Fall of over 50 millimetres (mm) were recorded in many areas. There were reports of 66mm at Kiacatoo, 51mm in Condobolin, and 40mm in the Vermont Hill area. In Lake Cargelligo, many residents recorded different totals including 57mm in the town, 61.5mm at Naradhan (35km south of Lake Cargelligo), 63mm at Kynwoor (southwest of Lake Cargelligo), 52 mm (33 kms Condobolin side of Lake Cargelligo) and 60mm at Gunninguldrie. At Euabalong there were totals of 52mm and 56mm recorded. On the Lachlan River Road at Hillston, a resident recorded 58mm.
