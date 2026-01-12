THROWBACK 2022: RRT say a big thank you to volunteers
The Rapid Relief Team (RRT) hosted a barbecue to say a big thank you to all the volunteers that had been assisting with the flood efforts in Condobolin in 2022. The event was held in the Condobolin High School front car park, where a delicious meal was enjoyed by all. The Condobolin community thanks all those who have been involved in the flood effort – you have all been amazing! Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
