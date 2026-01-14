THROWBACK 2022: Pirate Day at CPS raises awareness

Condobolin Public School students and staff donned their best Pirate outfits on Friday, 13 May 2022 to help raise funds for a very important cause. All donations (treasure) will go to the Children’s Cancer Project for research into childhood brain cancer. Pirate Day is an annual national day of dressing up to raise awareness and much-needed funds for childhood brain cancer. Since 2015, Pirate Day has raised over $475,000 for kids’ brain cancer research. The day, organised by the Student Representative Council (SRC), was a wonderful day of fun and fundraising. The event was hailed a huge success. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.