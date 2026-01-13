THROWBACK 2022: Making a difference
By Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin High School students and staff are committed to making a difference in their local community and further afield.
In 2022, Staff and students raised an amazing $4,327 for men’s mental health and cancer awareness, when they participated in ‘Movember’ and other activities.
Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.
Every donation helps the organisation continue what they started and fund world class programs that are saving and improving the lives of men.
Ryan Goodsell contributed $1,770 to the final amount, by offering to cut his locks, which were of a substantial length.
Kaiden Atkinson and Walter Smith made a pledge that if the school raised $400 before 1 November 2022 they would shave off their beards.
The students and staff took up this challenge and Kaiden and Walter removed their beards on 1 November 2022.
During November a number of other students and staff supported Kaiden and Walter as they re-grow their beards.
Ryan also decided to donate his locks to Hair with Heart at the end of November.
His hair will be made into a wig for someone who has lost their hair due to a long-term medical condition. Money raised will also help kids living with disability, chronic illness and disadvantage.
Hair with Heart is an initiative of Variety – The Children’s Charity. Variety provides support for kids who lost their hair due to a medical condition, through grants for wigs, funding the Variety Alopecia Areata Adventure Camp and providing therapy grants.
“Losing your hair can have profound psychological effects, particularly through childhood and adolescence. One specialised wig can cost up to $6,000 and lasts two to three years so the cost is prohibitive for many families. Because of the support from our amazing Hair with Heart community, Variety provides grants for kids across Australia who have lost their hair due to medical conditions such as alopecia, cancer and trichotillomania,” www.hairwithheart.variety.org.au said.
Latest News
Kate selected for SHAPE Exhibit
Congratulations to graduating Ungarie Central School Kate Jackson, who has [...]
Taylah receives award for competition
Earlier this term Taylah Ward entered a writing competition hosted [...]
P&C supply sausage sizzle for lunch
Trundle Central School sent their thanks to their hard working [...]
Students experience work
Condobolin High School students Ezekial, Preston and Kieron undertook work [...]
History Club Games Night
Trundle Central School History Club Games Night was a hit [...]
Year 9 visit local businesses
Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 9 students have recently completed [...]