THROWBACK 2022: Leilane loses her luscious locks

By Melissa Blewitt

Leilane Donaire showed her caring and compassionate nature by lopping off her luscious locks for Variety – the Children’s Charity NSW and ACT.

She raised over $1,200 for the Hair with Heart campaign. Leilane’s big day was held at the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare centre on Wednesday, 30 March 2022.

Her hair will be used to help provide a wig or other vital equipment to a child in need. Wigs can cost up to $6,000, lasting one to two years.

Families can spend tens of thousands of dollars on the purchase of wigs throughout a child’s youth.

This is the reason Leilane wanted to help make a difference to children in need.

Zoe Lark from Gallery 104 had the honour of cutting Leilane’s hair.

“We are so proud of Leilane and her efforts in raising over $1200 for the Hair with Heart campaign,” a post on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Facebook Page read.

“A big thank you to Zoe from Gallery 104 for supervising and fixing the chop.

“Congratulations, Leilane, the new hair is as beautiful as you are,” the post concluded.