THROWBACK 2022: Landcare LIVE Comedy Night success

Condobolin and Districts Landcare hosted a LIVE Comedy Night on Saturday, 4 June 2022. One-hundred-and-forty people attended the evening. The event featured comedians Rob Brown, Chris

Wainhouse and Ryan Gallagher. Condobolin and Districts Landcare Coordinator Sarah White said it was a “great night enjoyed by everyone who attended.” A wonderful grazing table by

GrazingwithHol and delicious desserts by No Moo 4 U were enjoyed by all attendees. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.