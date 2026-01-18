THROWBACK 2022: Landcare LIVE Comedy Night success
Condobolin and Districts Landcare hosted a LIVE Comedy Night on Saturday, 4 June 2022. One-hundred-and-forty people attended the evening. The event featured comedians Rob Brown, Chris
Wainhouse and Ryan Gallagher. Condobolin and Districts Landcare Coordinator Sarah White said it was a “great night enjoyed by everyone who attended.” A wonderful grazing table by
GrazingwithHol and delicious desserts by No Moo 4 U were enjoyed by all attendees. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
THROWBACK 2022: Pirate Day at CPS raises awareness
Condobolin Public School students and staff donned their best Pirate [...]
Kate selected for SHAPE Exhibit
Congratulations to graduating Ungarie Central School Kate Jackson, who has [...]
Taylah receives award for competition
Earlier this term Taylah Ward entered a writing competition hosted [...]
P&C supply sausage sizzle for lunch
Trundle Central School sent their thanks to their hard working [...]
Students experience work
Condobolin High School students Ezekial, Preston and Kieron undertook work [...]
History Club Games Night
Trundle Central School History Club Games Night was a hit [...]