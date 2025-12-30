THROWBACK 2022: Honouring Nurse Elizabeth McGregor

By Melissa Blewitt

Australian Imperial Force Staff Nurse in the Australian Army Nursing Service, Elizabeth McGregor, who was born in Condobolin was acknowledged for her inspiring career with an unveiling of a Memorial Plaque at Quarantine Station North Head Manly, Sydney on Sunday, 5 December 2021.

A Memorial Plaque was also placed for Nurse Annie Egan, who was from Gunnedah. Both nurses are buried in the North Head Quarantine Cemetery. Operation Pilgrimage, led by Allan Miles OAM, are behind the WWI Nurses Memorial Project North Head initiative.

Official guests for the event were Lieutenant General Ken Gillespie (AC DSC CSM Retired), Major Jessica Palling (Australian Army Nursing Corp), Egan Family members, McGregor Family members, and Sisters of Mercy. Emcee for the day was Mr Miles.

Both plaques were placed within the Hospital Complex Quarantine Station, where both nurses worked and ultimately passed away. Sisters of Mercy Christine, Gabrielle and Regina offered a blessing for both plaques and to the spirits of those that worked and died in the Hospital during times of pandemics.

Both plaques were covered with pillow slips from the Hospital – a fitting gesture. The dedication was a moving address reflecting on the lives of both nurses and how services and caring are a part of the nursing character.

At the end of the unveiling, guests headed to the Novotel Hotel in Manly, where they enjoyed a light lunch.

An unveiling of a Memorial and a Dedication Ceremony will also take place in Memorial Park in Condobolin for Nurse Elizabeth McGregor at a date to be determined. Mr Miles visited Condobolin late last year to discuss the details of this event and meet with interested locals and supporters of the project.

She may be known to some and be a mystery to others, and Operation Pilgrimage Group is bringing this World War One nurse to the attention of current generations, and pay tribute to her life, service and sacrifice.

Elizabeth McGregor was born on 26 May 1885 at Michabil Station, Condobolin. She died, aged 33, caring for Soldiers during the Spanish Flu, at North Head Quarantine Station in Sydney on 5 December 1918.

Operation Pilgrimage Group hope to form partnerships with Lachlan Shire Council and local businesses to recognise Elizabeth’s bravery and contribution for her country.

Elizabeth was one of the first nurses to serve on the Western Front on 28 August, 1914.

The following information appears in the North Head Sanctuary Foundation** (Custodians of North Head) Newsletter Number Two (February 2019) and Newsletter Number Three (March 2019).

The heading is: Third Quarantine Cemetery Sister ELIZABETH McGREGOR, and was written By John Norton. Mr Norton was born and raised in Condobolin. He spent 28 plus years in the town, and may be known to some locals.

“Elizabeth (Bess) the fourth daughter and fourth child was born 26th May 1885. She did not marry. With the exception of one item, I have been unable to find anything about her growing up years- she taught Sunday school at the Condobolin Presbyterian Church (as mentioned in her Memorial service- see later). This activity would have been prior to her taking up a nursing career at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Camperdown, Sydney. The Hospital Archives advised that “Elizabeth commenced her training on 6th December 1907 (she was aged 22) and completed the course on 5th June 1912, having had time off with Typhoid fever and Scarlet fever. Her work was very good; she passed her examinations with credit and was awarded her General Nursing Certificate and a Certificate in Dispensing. She left the hospital on receipt of her certificates and went to England to work.”

The following are extracts from a book written by Lady Jean Foley titled “In Quarantine”, a history of the Quarantine station on North Head, Sydney:- “Throughout 1918 a pandemic of a particularly virulent strain of influenza spread through Europe, America, Africa and Asia reaching New Zealand in October 1918, when it was immediately declared a quarantinable disease in Australia”.

“The ’Medic’, which was carrying 833 troops and 156 crew members, was transporting members of the AIF and Italian Reservists to the battlefields of WW1, had been recalled when peace was declared. On 7th November 1918 the troopship docked in Wellington, New Zealand for refuelling before returning to Sydney and during this time the disease was carried onto the ship.

“On arrival in Port Jackson on 21st November 1918, there were 203 cases on board, quickly rising to 335 cases on landing. Twenty two of those infected were nurses who attended to the ‘Medic’s’ patients. The epidemic continued amongst the ‘Medic’s’ troops, crew and nurses for 40 days, killing 22 men and two nurses”.

“One of those nurses was Elizabeth McGregor.

“Elizabeth became infected on the 29th November 1918 and died 7.15am on the 5th December 1918. She was buried with full military honours on the same day in what was then known as the 3rd Burial Ground.

“Many of the Station staff and quarantined troops attended the burial some bringing wreaths made from wild flowers growing in the bush at North Head to place on the grave”.

“On Sunday the 15th December 1918, a Memorial Service for Elizabeth was held in the Condobolin Presbyterian Church. The service was reported in full in the local paper The Lachlander dated 25th December, 1918.”