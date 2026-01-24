THROWBACK 2022: Highway Patrol visit Condobolin Preschool
Parkes Highway Patrol visited Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre on Tuesday, 9 August 2022. Senior Constable Tracey Bolam and Katherine Ellis showed children and educators
the many aspects of a highway patrol vehicle. Children were excited to explore the highway vehicles with lights flashing and sirens going,” a post on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare
Centre Facebook Page read. “There was plenty of questions asked and even time for Tracey and Katherine to play in our very own police vehicle and station.” Image Credits: Condobolin Preschool
and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.
