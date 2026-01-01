THROWBACK 2022: CWFSG holds National Families Week celebration

By Melissa Blewitt

Central West Family Support Group held an event to celebrate National Families Week in Memorial Park at Condobolin on Monday, 16 May 2022.

The organisation’s Mums and Bubs Group along with local families were able to enjoy face painting, a barbecue and time in the park during the occasion.

Each year, National Families Week is Australia’s annual celebration of families. In 2022, National Families Week was held from Sunday, 15 May until Saturday, 21 May.

The aim of National Families Week is to celebrate the vital role that families play in Australian society.

National Families Week is a time to celebrate with your family, make contact with your extended family and friends, and share in the enjoyment of family activities within the wider community. It is a time to celebrate the meaning of family and to make the most of family life.

Families Australia’s former CEO and National Families Week Champion, Dr Brian Babington, has written about the Week: “Families are the most important building block of communities, societies and nations. I believe strongly that we need to think more about the value of families and do more to support our and others’ families, whatever form they take. What does your family mean to you? What do you give to and get from your family? At times family life can undoubtedly be challenging, but families are the best places to share and to be understood. National Families Week is a great opportunity to pause and take stock of how we can all work for greater family wellbeing.” National Families Week coincides with the United Nations International Day of Families on 15 May. This day is observed by the United Nations to mark the importance that the international community places on families as the most fundamental units of society, as well as to show concern about their situation in many parts of the world.