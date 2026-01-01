THROWBACK 2022: Cross Country fun for St Joseph’s

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students experienced the fun of competing in Cross Country on Thursday, 5 May 2022. They navigated a course set out on the SRA Grounds. Parents and carers joined staff and students at the conclusion of the event for lunch. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.

