THROWBACK 2022: CHS receives sporting goods donation

Car 2760 St Mary’s, which was taking part in the Variety NSW Bash that visited town on Tuesday, 17 May 2022, visited Condobolin High School to donate sporting equipment. The generous donation was accepted by the School’s Sporting House Captains. Car 2670 St Marys is operated by St Marys Leagues Club. They stopped in at Condobolin High School on Day Three of their eight-day journey across NSW to deliver the sporting goods. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.