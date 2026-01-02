THROWBACK 2022: CHS receives sporting goods donation
Car 2760 St Mary’s, which was taking part in the Variety NSW Bash that visited town on Tuesday, 17 May 2022, visited Condobolin High School to donate sporting equipment. The generous donation was accepted by the School’s Sporting House Captains. Car 2670 St Marys is operated by St Marys Leagues Club. They stopped in at Condobolin High School on Day Three of their eight-day journey across NSW to deliver the sporting goods. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Kate selected for SHAPE Exhibit
Congratulations to graduating Ungarie Central School Kate Jackson, who has [...]
Taylah receives award for competition
Earlier this term Taylah Ward entered a writing competition hosted [...]
P&C supply sausage sizzle for lunch
Trundle Central School sent their thanks to their hard working [...]
Students experience work
Condobolin High School students Ezekial, Preston and Kieron undertook work [...]
History Club Games Night
Trundle Central School History Club Games Night was a hit [...]
Year 9 visit local businesses
Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 9 students have recently completed [...]