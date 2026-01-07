THROWBACK 2021: Tim hops on his bike for a great cause

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin’s Tim Foster rode 502 kilometres to raise awareness and funds for children living with Cerebral Palsy in 2021.

Tim says Cerebral Palsy affects many people, and while there is still no known cure, it is vital to fundraise to help research.

Tim recently found out Adeline Hillier (Addy), child of his sister’s friend had been diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. She is his inspiration for taking on the gruelling 500 kilometre challenge.

“It touches so many, and I want to do what I can to help,” he stated.

Cerebral palsy is a physical disability that affects movement and posture. It is the result of a combination of events either before, during or after birth that can lead to an injury in a baby’s developing brain. Cerebral palsy is an umbrella term for a group of disorders. It is a condition that is permanent, but not unchanging.

In Australia there are approximately 34,000 people with cerebral palsy. Worldwide, the incidence of cerebral palsy is 1 in 700 births. There are currently 17 million people in the world who have cerebral palsy.

For most people with cerebral palsy, the cause is unknown. There is no known cure for cerebral palsy.

Tim held a Pop Up Breakfast at The Hall and a gym session at Logan Thorpe Fitness last weekend, and raised in excess of $1,000. All proceeds are being donated towards the cause.

While Tim has already racked up his 500 kilometres on the bike, he is urging the community to continue to donate to this very worthy cause.

“Even though it is the last week, there is still time to raise more funds,” he advised.

“Many generous people have donated but I will gladly take more donations.

“There have been some who have said they will sponsor me every kilometre I ride from now until 30 May.

“Please, if you can donate and together we can make a difference.”

According to www.cerebralpalsy.org.au there is no single cause of cerebral palsy.

“For most babies born with cerebral palsy, the cause remains unknown. Researchers now know that only a very small percentage of cases of cerebral palsy are due to complications at birth (e.g. asphyxia or lack of oxygen). Today, it is accepted that cerebral palsy usually arises from a series of causal pathways, i.e. a sequence of events that when combined can cause or accelerate injury to the developing brain,” it says on the website.

“For example: Although prematurity is the largest risk factor for cerebral palsy, it is the sequence of events (causal pathways) that led to the premature birth that may have caused the cerebral palsy, rather than the premature birth itself.

“In 13 out of 14 cases of cerebral palsy in Australia, the brain injury leading to cerebral palsy occurs either in the uterus (while the mother is pregnant) or before 1 month of age.

“Stroke is the most common cause in babies who acquire cerebral palsy after one month of age. The stroke may occur spontaneously or arise from surgical or heart complications.”

Cerebral palsy can affect a person’s posture, balance and ability to move, communicate, eat, sleep and learn.

You can make a donation by visiting theextramile.org.au Hit the donate button and just search for the Tim Foster page.