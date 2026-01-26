THROWBACK 2021: Taking to the track and field
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin held their Athletics Carnival on Monday, 12 July 2021. All students showed sportsmanship and wonderful enthusiasm. The event was held at Condobolin High School. The weather was beautiful, and the day was enjoyed by all. All eligible students then attended the Cluster Athletics Carnival which was held on Friday, 23 July 2021. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.
