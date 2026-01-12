THROWBACK 2021: Successful Condobolin Rugby Union Ladies Day

Condobolin Rugby Union held a very successful Ladies Day on 24 July 2021. “A massive thank you to everyone that came and joined us for Condobolin Rugby Ladies Day! With amazing spectators like you all, days like this are just amazing!” a post on the Condobolin Rugby Union Facebook Page read. “Condobolin Rugby Club are over the moon with the money that was raised yesterday for the local Can Assist, and we thank each and every one of you for your support! “We hope you all had a great day and can’t wait to see you all again next year!” the post concluded. To top off a great day, both the women’s and men’s teams came away with a win. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.