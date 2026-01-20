THROWBACK 2021: Seniors Week celebrations held in Condobolin

Condobolin HACC held their Senior’s Week celebration at the Sports Club on Wednesday, 21 April 2021. Seventeen people attended the event, and they a fabulous morning tea and delicious treats.
HACC wanted to thank all those community members who attended and enjoyed morning tea. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.

Last Updated: 17/12/2025By

Latest News

We recommend