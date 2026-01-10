THROWBACK 2021: School Holidays fun at Willowbend
On Tuesday, 6 July 2021 local youth took part in School Holiday activities at Willowbend Sports Centre 2877. They participated in a myriad of activities such as ball games and fitness pursuits.
Willowbend Sports Centre 2877 put on activities for kids, kids boxing and football based training for Primary and High School aged children during the School Holidays. Image Credits: Melissa
Blewitt.
